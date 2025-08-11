Airedale & Wharfedale League: Mammoth opening stand paves way for Bilton CC success

Louis Foxton hit a half-century to help Bilton CC to another victory. Picture: Gerard Binks

A superb 209-run opening stand guided top-of-the-table Bilton CC to emphatic 10-wicket win in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League.

Rob Taylor smashed 19 fours and three sixes in a sensational 89-ball knock of 121 not out, ably assisted by Louis Foxton, who finished unbeaten on 69.

The pair’s efforts saw the league leaders wrap things up in 28 overs after hosts Menston had earlier been bowled out for 207.

Captain Ryan Heptinstall took four of the wickets to fall, while Sam Dale grabbed three as Bilton maintained their eight-point lead at the summit.

Follifoot remain rooted to the foot of the table following their 13th defeat in 14 completed matches this term.

The Bulls were dismissed on 180 at Ilkley, Isaac Mapima (41) and Siva Pasupuleti (35) their top-scorers.

The home side then cruised to 182 without loss in 28.4 overs.

Mid-table Bardsey beat Bolton Villas by a 13-run margin having posted 200/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Faisal Abid (56) and Andrew Bowes (47) led the way with the bat for the hosts, before Jack Geldard’s fine haul of 6-48 helped wrap things up.

In the Premier Division, ninth-placed Beckwithshaw went down by two wickets on the road at Horsforth Hall Park.

Olly Hotchkiss (110) hit an excellent century alongside Miles Buller (44) as the Stags put 227 all out on the board.

But, Horsforth managed to surpass that total with just under three overs to spare.

Collingham & Linton remain seventh in the top-flight standings despite their 10-run home loss to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Toby Jacklin bowled extremely well to return figures of 6-47 as the away side were all out for 193.

Ed Hayhurst (40), Charlie Swallow (39), Leo Johnson (33) and Jonathan Haslem (30) all made starts when Collingham replied, though none of them were able to go big and score the runs required to get their team over the line.