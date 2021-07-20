Airedale & Wharfedale League: Joy of six for in-form Beckwithshaw CC

Skipper Ben Holderness led his Beckwithshaw CC side to a sixth win on the spin. Picture: Gerard Binks

Ben Holderness' team climbed up to second in the table after beating Olicanian by 45 runs on Saturday.

Alex Morrell top-scored with 35, while Joe Holderness hit 32 in the visitors' total of 185/9 from their 50 overs.

Captain Ben Holderness then took centre stage with the ball, knocking over six home batsmen to send Olicanian on their way with just 140 on the board.

Victory leaves 'Shaw 23 points behind leaders Saltaire, but well clear of local rivals Bilton, who have fallen away fairly drastically following their superb start to 2021.

Saturday's loss at North Leeds was their second on the bounce and fourth in six outings and sees them drop down to sixth position.

Tuseif Arshad bowled nicely, bagging 4-34 as the home team were dismissed for 175 in the 46th over.

But that total proved beyond Bilton, who slumped to 72/6 before Richard Vass struck 41 to give them a bit of hope.

Visiting tail-enders Russell Robshaw (22) and Luke Jarvis (18 not out) did their best to drag their side over the line, though in the end they were bowled out 18 runs short of where they needed to be.

One place further back in the top-flight standings are Collingham & Linton, who registered their first success in five on the road at Horsforth.

Skipper Toby Jacklin was the pick of the away attack, taking three scalps as the hosts posted 234/7.

Opener Jonny Haslem's rapid 54 from 52 deliveries set Collingham on their way, Daniel Kilby adding a similarly quick 91 in 80 balls.

Jack Harrison (54 not out) then finished the job, wrapping up a comfortable seven-wicket win in the 35th over.

In Division Two, Follifoot got back to winning ways when they sunk Green Lane.

At 37/4, the Bulls seemed to be in all sorts of trouble, however an unbeaten half-century from Yasar Ali (86 not out) allied to 49 from Ben Whitehead and Elliott Jennings' knock of 32 not out steered them to 260/8.

Istikhar Hussain then helped himself to 5-38, while Alex Fox claimed 3-31 to ensure that Green Lane's response did not progress any further than 184.

Bardsey suffered an agonising defeat at Horsforth Hall Park.

Chasing their hosts' first innings score of 265/5, Tom Clayton's men ran out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 262/9.