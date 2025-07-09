James Orton batted superbly, but could not save Follifoot CC from another defeat. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Follifoot CC's miserable 2025 campaign continued as they were once again bowled out for a low score on their way to yet another defeat.

The Bulls, who are well adrift at the bottom of Airedale & Wharfedale Division One, knew that they were always going to be up against it heading into Saturday's showdown with top-of-the-table Bilton.

While Follifoot had managed to win just one of their opening 11 fixtures, their high-flying visitors had only been beaten once in the league all season.

And the game went very much with the formbook as Ryan Heptinstall (4-19) and Jamie Allen (3-43) combined to help get rid of the struggling home side for just 130.

Opener James Orton basically had to do it all himself, scoring 87 of those runs and receiving nothing by way of meaningful support from his team-mates.

Rob Taylor (78 not out) and Sras Pahwa (33 not out) then led Bilton to 132/1 inside 27 overs.

That result leaves the league leaders 11 points clear at the summit, while Follifoot find themselves a whopping 75 points from safety.

Elsewhere, mid-table Bardsey were dismissed for 186 chasing Olicanian's 261 all out.

Tom Clayton top-scored with a knock of 37 after Harry Dodgson had bagged 4-29 with the ball.

Collingham & Linton ended a run of three straight losses when they beat North Leeds in comprehensive fashion.

Greg Brown (65), Jonny Haslem (56), Leo Johnson (48) and Toby Jacklin (42) all weighed in as the 2023 champions racked up 277/8 from their 50 overs.

Jacklin then completed a superb afternoon's work by capturing 6-40 alongside Luke Jarvis, who claimed 3-25.

Beckwithshaw were routed by Pool on home soil.

The Stags were skittled for just 98, Ben Holderness hitting a defiant 47.

Pool then knocked the required runs off in 15.3 overs for the loss of only the one wicket.