Greg Brown hit a ton to help Collingham & Linton CC to victory. Picture: Steve Riding

Greg Brown hit an unbeaten century to lead Collingham & Linton CC to victory over Steeton in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His knock of 101 not out was backed up by Robert Clark, who weighed in with 82 as the 2023 champions put 271/6 on the board in 50 overs.

A trio of scalps apiece for Toby Jacklin, Luke Jarvis and Oisin Devlin-Cook then helped get rid of Steeton for 247, enabling Collingham to leapfrog their opponents in the table and seize sixth position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth-placed Beckwithshaw eased past Adel, bowling them out for just 130.

Oli Hebblethwaite was the star of the show, returning figures of 3-8 before smashing 82 not out as the Stags made it to 134/3 in 27 overs to secure a 20-point haul.

Bilton lost top spot in Division One after suffering just their second loss of the season.

Ryan Heptinstall's men went down by 120 runs at home to lowly Bolton Villas, failing to chase down a first-innings total of 247/9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Foxton bagged five wickets for the high-flyers, though their batsmen struggled and they were sent back to the pavilion with only 127 runs to their name.

Tyson Windus ended the match as Bilton's top-scorer with 34.

Eighth-placed Bardsey suffered a 16-run defeat at Rawdon.

Harvey Dixon snapped up 5-47 as the home side posted 231 all out, a total which proved to be just beyond Jonathan Wilson and his charges.

Waqas Rasheed struck 49 not out, while Jack Geldard managed 37, however their efforts proved to be in vain.

Rock-bottom Follifoot conceded their fixture at Calverley St Wilfrids.