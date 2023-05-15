Airedale & Wharfedale League: Four in a row for Collingham & Linton CC

Charlie Swallow starred with both bat and ball for Collingham & Linton CC in their rout of North Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s men won their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One clash by an emphatic 188-run margin having compiled a very healthy first-innings total of 256/9 from their 50 overs.

Charlie Swallow (56), Dinura Gunawardena (51) and Gregory Brown (44) all performed well for Collingham with the willow in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swallow then completed a superb all-round display by snapping up 5-6 to help reduce North Leeds to 33/8.

Their tail-enders offered a little bit of resistance, however the hosts were eventually sent packing for just 68.

That result keeps Collingham second in the table, just a point shy of leaders Otley.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, seventh-placed Bilton were also bowled out with only 68 on the board, Tim Goodman hitting a defiant 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ Robshaw claimed 3-30 when visiting New Rover replied, but they eventually made it to 72/5.

Bardsey are up to second place in Division Two courtesy of a one-wicket triumph over Beckwithshaw.

In what was a low-scoring affair, Waqas Rasheed (4-19), Henry Wainman (3-11) and Amjad Minhas (3-40) all impressed with the ball as the Stags were dismissed on 103.

Bardsey’s batsmen had similar struggles when it came to scoring runs, Eddie Clayton top-scoring with just 22 as the hosts edged over the line at 104/9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harris bagged 4-23 for Beckwithshaw.

Third-placed Follifoot suffered a 10-run loss at home to Green Lane.

The away side posted 161/9 in 40 overs, Alex Fox bagging four scalps.