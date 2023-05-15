Airedale & Wharfedale League: Four in a row for Collingham & Linton CC
High-flying Collingham & Linton recorded a fourth consecutive victory when they demolished North Leeds on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Haslem’s men won their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One clash by an emphatic 188-run margin having compiled a very healthy first-innings total of 256/9 from their 50 overs.
Charlie Swallow (56), Dinura Gunawardena (51) and Gregory Brown (44) all performed well for Collingham with the willow in hand.
Swallow then completed a superb all-round display by snapping up 5-6 to help reduce North Leeds to 33/8.
Their tail-enders offered a little bit of resistance, however the hosts were eventually sent packing for just 68.
That result keeps Collingham second in the table, just a point shy of leaders Otley.
Elsewhere in the top-flight, seventh-placed Bilton were also bowled out with only 68 on the board, Tim Goodman hitting a defiant 31.
Russ Robshaw claimed 3-30 when visiting New Rover replied, but they eventually made it to 72/5.
Bardsey are up to second place in Division Two courtesy of a one-wicket triumph over Beckwithshaw.
In what was a low-scoring affair, Waqas Rasheed (4-19), Henry Wainman (3-11) and Amjad Minhas (3-40) all impressed with the ball as the Stags were dismissed on 103.
Bardsey’s batsmen had similar struggles when it came to scoring runs, Eddie Clayton top-scoring with just 22 as the hosts edged over the line at 104/9.
Jack Harris bagged 4-23 for Beckwithshaw.
Third-placed Follifoot suffered a 10-run loss at home to Green Lane.
The away side posted 161/9 in 40 overs, Alex Fox bagging four scalps.
James Orton (46) and Hector Bowerman (31) got the Bulls’ response off to a solid start, however a lower-order collapse saw them bowled out for 151 in the end.