Airedale & Wharfedale League: Four in a row for Collingham & Linton CC

High-flying Collingham & Linton recorded a fourth consecutive victory when they demolished North Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

By Rhys Howell
Published 15th May 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:17 BST
Charlie Swallow starred with both bat and ball for Collingham & Linton CC in their rout of North Leeds. Picture: Steve RidingCharlie Swallow starred with both bat and ball for Collingham & Linton CC in their rout of North Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding
Jonathan Haslem’s men won their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One clash by an emphatic 188-run margin having compiled a very healthy first-innings total of 256/9 from their 50 overs.

Charlie Swallow (56), Dinura Gunawardena (51) and Gregory Brown (44) all performed well for Collingham with the willow in hand.

Swallow then completed a superb all-round display by snapping up 5-6 to help reduce North Leeds to 33/8.

Their tail-enders offered a little bit of resistance, however the hosts were eventually sent packing for just 68.

That result keeps Collingham second in the table, just a point shy of leaders Otley.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, seventh-placed Bilton were also bowled out with only 68 on the board, Tim Goodman hitting a defiant 31.

Russ Robshaw claimed 3-30 when visiting New Rover replied, but they eventually made it to 72/5.

Bardsey are up to second place in Division Two courtesy of a one-wicket triumph over Beckwithshaw.

In what was a low-scoring affair, Waqas Rasheed (4-19), Henry Wainman (3-11) and Amjad Minhas (3-40) all impressed with the ball as the Stags were dismissed on 103.

Bardsey’s batsmen had similar struggles when it came to scoring runs, Eddie Clayton top-scoring with just 22 as the hosts edged over the line at 104/9.

Jack Harris bagged 4-23 for Beckwithshaw.

Third-placed Follifoot suffered a 10-run loss at home to Green Lane.

The away side posted 161/9 in 40 overs, Alex Fox bagging four scalps.

James Orton (46) and Hector Bowerman (31) got the Bulls’ response off to a solid start, however a lower-order collapse saw them bowled out for 151 in the end.

