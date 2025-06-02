Airedale & Wharfedale League: Follifoot CC win for the first time in 2025

James Orton's runs helped Follifoot CC record their maiden victory of 2025. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One strugglers Follifoot CC got off the mark for 2025 when they beat Guiseley by 49 runs.

The Bulls currently sit bottom of the table having lost five and conceded one of their opening six fixtures of the season.

But, they were not to be denied on Saturday afternoon and got themselves into a great position in the game by putting a score of 235/7 on the board in 50 overs.

Captain Tom Stewart led the way with a fine knock of 85, while James Orton (40), Isaac Mapima (37) and Alex Fox (33) also chipped in.

Fox (4-50) and Mapima (3-43) then combined to help knock Guiseley over for 186.

Unbeaten Bilton, who are enjoying a far more successful season thus far, also recorded a comfortable victory at the weekend.

Relegated from Division One at the end of last term, Ryan Heptinstall's table-toppers secured a sixth win in seven outings, on the road at New Rover.

The hosts posted a more-than-useful 275/8, though Bilton manage to surpass that total with almost 10 overs to spare.

Opener Rob Taylor continued his good form with an undefeated 88, while Tyson Windus (61) and Louis Foxton (39) also contributed important runs.

Elsewhere in Division One, Bardsey routed Kirkstall Educational.

Four scalps apiece for Jack Geldard and Waqas Rasheed saw the visitors sent packing for just 88 as they attempted to chase down a first-innings total of 167.

Geldard had top-scored for Bardsey with 35, while Harwood Williams made 34.

Beckwithshaw were soundly beaten by Saltaire in the Aire-Wharfe Premier Division.

Skipper Chris Wademan bowled superbly to return figures of 5-33 as the home side were all out for 190.

But the Stags lost a number of early wickets and never really looked like they were going to be able to reel Saltaire in, eventually going down to a 68-run loss.

Olly Hotchkiss (56) struck a defiant half-century, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

Collingham & Linton suffered a second defeat on the spin after being mauled at home by Addingham.

Jonty Gillingham and Oisin Devlin-Cook bagged a trio of wickets each, but couldn't prevent the visitors from closing on 273/7.

And Collingham were then blown away for just 87 in response.