Airedale & Wharfedale League: Follifoot CC sink Bardsey CC to secure maiden win
Hector Bowerman was the star of the show, plundering 18 fours and one six in a stunning knock of 144, while Nick Robinson hit 85 and Joshua Cutts added 38 not out.
Sameer Manjrekar took four wickets for Bardsey, however their batsmen failed to fire and were dismissed on 129.
Jack Geldard struck a defiant 66, but Nat Cutts (4-22) and Josh Cutts (3-31) wasted little time in wrapping things up for the Bulls.
Beckwithshaw beat Ilkley by 80 runs to register their third win in as many matches.
Middle-order runs from Miles Buller (54) and Olly Hotchkiss (44) took the Stags to 184 all out after they elected to bat first.
Stuart Hudson (4-7), Duncan McLeod (3-36) and Ben Holderness (3-37) then combined effectively to get rid of the hosts for just 104.
In the Premier Division, Collingham & Linton made it three victories on the spin when they traveled to Saltaire.
Alasdair Sadler was the pick of the defending champions’ attack, grabbing 3-28 to help knock the home team over for only 139.
Dinura Gunawardena then weighed in with a fine knock of 83 not out to steer Collingham to the most comfortable of eight-wicket triumphs.
Winless Bilton suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Pool having been bowled out for 149.
Jamie Bryant made 61 for the visitors, but his efforts proved to be in vain.
