Airedale & Wharfedale League: Follifoot CC continue to struggle

Charlie Swallow was back in the runs for Collingham & Linton CC.

Follifoot CC’s woes continued in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League as they were comprehensively beaten by Bardsey.

The Bulls began 2025 with three consecutive losses before being forced to concede last weekend’s clash with Bolton Villas.

And things got worse for the division’s bottom side on Saturday afternoon when they were set the task of chasing 317/5 after Jon Wilson (87), Harvey Dixon (52) and Martyn Pugh (52) all hit half-centuries.

Tom Stewart made a defiant 76, but four wickets apiece for Bardsey’s Jack Geldard and Waqas Rasheed saw Follifoot dismissed on 169.

At the other end of the table, unbeaten Bilton recorded their fourth win in five matches courtesy of a seven-wicket success at home to Guiseley.

Nick Walker bagged 4-39 to help restrict the visitors to 209/7 from their 50 overs.

Rob Taylor (95), Tyson Windus (46) and David Cummings (38) then combined to lead Bilton to victory with almost 10 overs to spare.

In the Premier Division, Collingham & Linton sit just four points off top spot following Saturday’s seven-wicket triumph at Adel.

J Gillingham snapped up 5-46 as the hosts failed to progress beyond 177/9, then Charlie Swallow (74) and Toby Jacklin (60 not out) took charge with the bat.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Beckwithshaw were taken apart by league leaders Otley.

The Stags were skittled for just 105 and the defending champions required only 18.2 overs to wrap up a nine-wicket win.

