Airedale & Wharfedale League: Defeat sees Follifoot CC drop out of the top two

Charlie Swallow smashed an unbeaten century for Collingham & Linton. Picture: Steve Riding

The Bulls began Saturday’s contest second in the table, but dropped down one place to third after failing to chase down their hosts’ total of 220 all out.

Yasar Ali bowled superbly, bagging figures of 6-54 to help ensure that the visitors weren’t left facing an insurmountable challenge as they took their turn at the crease.

But, although wicket-keeper Tom Stewart (56) hit a half-century, the rest of Follifoot’s batsmen failed to make any real impression and they were dismissed 19 runs short of their victory target on 202.

Elsewhere in the second tier, seventh-placed Bardsey suffered a seven-wicket reverse at the hands of Tong Park Esholt.

Tom Franklin weighed in with 87 and Amjad Ali added 39 in the away side’s 235/8 from their 50 overs.

But Bardsey’s bowlers struggled to make any real inroads when Tong Park replied, the hosts easing to 236/3 with four overs to spare.

In Division One, Collingham & Linton recorded a fourth win in seven attempts to consolidate fifth spot.

Charlie Swallow was the star of the show, smashing 106 not out from only 111 deliveries against New Rover, a knock which featured 14 fours and one six.

He received excellent support from Adam Wetherall (64) and Toby Jacklin (58) as the visitors racked up 302/7 in their 50 overs.

Jacklin and Keiren Helwig then went on to take a couple of scalps apiece as New Rover were restricted to 274/6.

Miles Buller (58) and Joe Holderness (56) both struck half-centuries for Beckwithshaw, however their efforts weren’t sufficient to save their side from defeat to Otley.

The pair impressed as the men from the Stag Den made 244 all out in reply to their visitors’ first-innings total of 293/4.

Earlier, Ben Holderness had bagged a couple of wickets, but at the cost of 108 runs as Otley put 293/4 on the board.

Saturday’s loss leaves Beckwithshaw ninth in the table, nine points and two places better off than second-from-bottom Bilton.

David Cummings’ troops were soundly beaten on the road at Burley-in-Wharfedale, their fifth defeat in seven outings this term.

Tuseif Arshad (4-50) and Cummings (3-14) himself did most of the damage as the home team were bowled out on 214.

That score would however prove beyond Bilton, whose top-order batsmen endured a tough afternoon.

The visitors slumped to 73/8 before Jacques Allen mustered a half-century to provide a glimmer of hope.