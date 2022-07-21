Bilton CC suffered a narrow loss to Saltaire despite the best efforts of captain David Cummings, front row, centre. Picture: Gerard Binks

Chasing their visitors’ target of 210/9, David Cummings’ men were bowled out just one run shy on 209. And, to make matters worse, Saturday’s result leaves the club level on points with second-from-bottom Beckwithshaw and outside the relegation zone by the skin of their teeth.

Luke Jarvis impressed with the ball, taking 5-35 alongside his skipper, who chipped in with 3-25.

Cummings then completed a superb all-round display by smashing 109 from just 117 deliveries, leading his team to the brink of a much-needed victory.

He was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 204/9, but Bilton’s final-wicket pair were unable to finish the job.

Beckwithshaw captain Ben Holderness also led from the front while his team-mates toiled against Burley-in-Wharfedale.

He scored 63 of a total of 149 all out, Miles Buller (31) the only other batsman to contribute.

Joe Holderness (3-46) did his best to halt the away side’s charge towards that below-par effort, though Burley would eventually go on to wrap up a three-wicket triumph in the 42nd over.

Collingham & Linton moved up to fifth after recording back-to-back wins when they entertained North Leeds.

Toby Jacklin continued his impressive campaign with a superb haul of 7-53, helping to get rid of the visitors for 152.

Daniel Kilburn (44), Gregory Brown (38), Ed Hayhurst (37 not out) and Charlie Swallow then all chipped in as Collingham cruised to 156/3 inside 29 overs.

In Division Two, Follifoot’s promotion hopes were dented for the second week in succession as they were beaten by 45 runs by fellow high-flyers Pool.

That defeat, coupled with last weekend’s reverse at the hands of leaders Tong Park Esholt, leaves the Bulls third in the table, 15 points off the top-two.

Needing to overhaul 233/6 for victory, runs from openers James Orton (76) and Hector Bowerman (35) got the away side off to a promising start.

And although Yasar Ali then added 40, wickets started to tumble and Follifoot were sent back to the pavilion with only 188 to their name.

Ninth-placed Bardsey lost by five wickets at home to Green Lane.

Tom Franklin (52) and Sameer Manjrekar (35) both looked in decent touch during a first-innings score of 221 all out.