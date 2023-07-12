Airedale & Wharfedale League: Crushing victory extends Beckwithshaw CC's unbeaten run

Ross Sedgley hit a ton for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Stags registered their fifth victory of a six-game unbeaten sequence when they beat Olicanian by a crushing 110-run margin.

It was the visiting batsmen who laid the foundations for such a convincing triumph, with Ross Sedgley (103), Hector Hamill (98 not out), Ben Holderness (41) and Olly Hotchkiss (40 not out) all impressing in a first-innings total of 307/2 from 40 overs.

Jack Harris then snapped up 4-35 as Olicanian were restricted to 202/7.

That result leaves ‘Shaw fifth in the second-division standings.

Seventh-placed Follifoot recorded back-to-back wins, beating Ilkley by four wickets.

Nat Cutts (98) and Hector Bowerman (53) led the way for the Bulls as they reached 227/6 in 26.4 overs.

Earlier, Joshua Cutts and Alex Fox had each taken a brace of scalps.

Promotion-chasing Bardsey drop from second place to third spot after they went down by 15 runs at home to Green Lane.

Chasing their visitors’ score of 214/5, Henry Wainman’s team were bowled out on 199.

Several of their batsmen made starts, but none of them managed to go on and convert them into big knocks.

Sameer Manjrekar hit 40 and Wainman chipped in with 35, though their efforts proved to be in vain.

In Division One, leaders Collingham & Linton made it 12 wins out of 12 when they chased down a revised target of 164 at Burley-in-Wharfedale, Charlie Swallow contributing an unbeaten 57.

Earlier, Swallow had bagged 3-36 as the hosts posted 181/6 in 38 overs.