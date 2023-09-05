Airedale & Wharfedale League: Crucial victory boosts Bilton CC's survival hopes

News you can trust since 1836
Bilton CC boosted their Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One survival hopes when they sank North Leeds on Saturday afternoon.
By Rhys Howell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 20:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 20:59 BST
David Cummings impressed with both bat and ball for Bilton CC. Picture: Steve RidingDavid Cummings impressed with both bat and ball for Bilton CC. Picture: Steve Riding
David Cummings impressed with both bat and ball for Bilton CC. Picture: Steve Riding

Tim Goodman top-scored with 53, while Cameron Martin (51) also hit a half-century and David Cummings added 37 in the strugglers’ 181/3 from 50 overs.

Skipper Cummings then completed a fine afternoon’s work by snapping up five wickets to help send North Leeds packing for just 87.

That result lifts second-from-bottom Bilton to within a single point of safety with two fixtures remaining this term.

Champions Collingham & Linton pulled 74 points clear at the summit courtesy of a 66-run success at Pool.

Tom Franklin (86) and Charlie Swallow (38) led the way for the visitors as they posted 189 all out.

Toby Jacklin (3-19) and Adam Wetherall (3-30) then combined to good effect to dismiss Pool on 123.

In Division Two, a knock of 95 not out by Miles Buller led fourth-placed Beckwithshaw to a total of 211/6 at home to Green Lane.

A return of Ben Holderness (4-14) then helped get rid of the away team on 144.

Sixth-placed Follifoot chased down a sizeable target of 258 at home to Calverley St Wilfrids.

Alex Fox took five scalps for the Bulls before Josh Cutts (91 not out) and Ben Whitehead (80) combined superbly and guided them to 264/6 inside 38 overs.

Bardsey were skittled for only 96 away at Ilkley.

Earlier, Yasar Ali had grabbed 5-23 to help bowl the hosts out for 214.

