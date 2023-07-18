Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC waste no time wrapping up 13th straight win

Charlie Swallow starred with ball in hand as Collingham & Linton extended their 100 percent start to 2023. Picture: Steve Riding

Charlie Swallow was once again the star of the show as the Division One leaders extended their 100 percent start with an eight-wicket rout of Tong Park Esholt.

The fast bowler was in near unplayable form, snapping up 6-18 as the visitors were blown away with only 48 runs to their name.

Top-of-the-table Collingham then cruised to 49/2 inside 11 overs to move 60 points clear at the summit.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Bilton got back to winning ways when they visited Saltaire.

Russell Robshaw (4-16) and Nicholas Walker (3-26) shone with the ball as the home side were restricted to 111/9 in 33 overs.

Set a revised target of 105 from 31 overs due to the wet weather, Bilton made it to 106/7, skipper David Cummings finishing unbeaten on 26.

In-form Beckwithshaw recorded their sixth triumph of a seven-match unbeaten run after bowling Bolton Villas out for 131 in Division Two.

Jack Harris claimed a superb 6-27 before Ross Sedgley hit 46 not out to lead the Stags past their revised target of 113.

Saturday’s success keeps ‘Shaw fifth in the table.

Third-placed Bardsey’s promotion hopes were dented by their second defeat in as many outings.

Faisal Abid weighed in with a knock of 68 against Colton Institute, steering the visitors to 159 all out.

Waqas Rasheed then scooped 5-35, however his efforts weren’t enough to prevent the home side completing a one-wicket win.