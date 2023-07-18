Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC waste no time wrapping up 13th straight win
Charlie Swallow was once again the star of the show as the Division One leaders extended their 100 percent start with an eight-wicket rout of Tong Park Esholt.
The fast bowler was in near unplayable form, snapping up 6-18 as the visitors were blown away with only 48 runs to their name.
Top-of-the-table Collingham then cruised to 49/2 inside 11 overs to move 60 points clear at the summit.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Bilton got back to winning ways when they visited Saltaire.
Russell Robshaw (4-16) and Nicholas Walker (3-26) shone with the ball as the home side were restricted to 111/9 in 33 overs.
Set a revised target of 105 from 31 overs due to the wet weather, Bilton made it to 106/7, skipper David Cummings finishing unbeaten on 26.
In-form Beckwithshaw recorded their sixth triumph of a seven-match unbeaten run after bowling Bolton Villas out for 131 in Division Two.
Jack Harris claimed a superb 6-27 before Ross Sedgley hit 46 not out to lead the Stags past their revised target of 113.
Saturday’s success keeps ‘Shaw fifth in the table.
Third-placed Bardsey’s promotion hopes were dented by their second defeat in as many outings.
Faisal Abid weighed in with a knock of 68 against Colton Institute, steering the visitors to 159 all out.
Waqas Rasheed then scooped 5-35, however his efforts weren’t enough to prevent the home side completing a one-wicket win.
Follifoot went down by eight wickets at Steeton having been restricted to 76/5 in 20 overs.