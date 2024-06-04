Toby Jacklin was in fine form for Collingham & Linton at the weekend. Picture: Steve Riding

Collingham & Linton CC kept themselves in touch with Airedale & Wharfedale League leaders Otley courtesy of Saturday’s 111-run success at Rawdon.

The defending champions compiled a first-innings total of 244/8 from their 50 overs, Leo Johnson leading the way with a superb 114, while Toby Jacklin (52) added a half-century.

The experienced Jacklin then shone with the ball, capturing 4-31 alongside Luke Jarvis (3-24) as the hosts were dismissed on 133.

Rock-bottom Bilton endured another difficult afternoon, going down by 137 runs at home to Pool as they suffered a fifth defeat in as many matches this term.

Sam Dale bagged four wickets as the visitors posted 217/9, however the home side were then skittled for just 80 in reply despite Nicholas Walker’s defiant 44.

In Division One, Beckwithshaw consolidated second spot when they beat Guiseley by 52 runs to make it five wins from five.

Skipper Ben Holderness top-scored with 31 in a total of 138 all out after the Stags were put into bat.

And that meagre effort proved more than enough in the end, Duncan McLeod taking 4-29 as Guiseley were blown away for only 86.

Chasing 271/7, Follifoot went down by 98 runs at Calverley St Wilfrids, Harry Chew claiming three of the wickets to fall.

Isaac Mapima (55) and Hector Bowerman (53) both batted well for the Bulls when they replied, however their efforts proved to be in vain.

Bardsey blew New Rover away for just 54, with Waqas Rasheed (6-26) and Sameer Manjrekar (4-20) in splendid form.