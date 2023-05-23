Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC take over at top of the table

Toby Jacklin bagged six wickets as Collingham & Linton CC saw off Bilton. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s men saw off Bilton to extend their 100 percent record for 2023, requiring less than 23 overs to record the most routine of wins.

Toby Jacklin (6-57) produced a fine display of bowling to help get rid of the visitors for 148 after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Cameron Martin made 29 and Nicholas Walker 28, but they were one of a number of Bilton batsmen to make starts without going on to convert them into big scores.

Leo Johnson then smashed a rapid 67 to set Collingham on their way, with Gregory Brown (67 not out) finishing the job with the home side just two wickets down.

Saturday’s result sees Bilton drop to 10th in the table, just one place above the relegation zone.

In Division Two, Bardsey’s flawless start was ended by fellow high-flyers Adel, who took over at the summit.

Tom Clayton’s team began the weekend in pole position but were skittled for just 68.

Adel then cruised to 70/1 and a nine-wicket triumph inside 12 overs.

Sixth-placed Follifoot also suffered a bad day at the office, going down by a 137-run margin on the road at Colton Institute.

Nat Cutts performed well with ball in hand, taking five scalps as the home team posted 250/9 from their 50 overs.

Cutts then hit 32 when the Bulls replied, however their reply did progress any further than 113.

Beckwithshaw fell 10 runs short, chasing Steeton’s 175 all out despite an excellent half-century by Miles Buller (82).