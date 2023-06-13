Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC register eighth consecutive victory

Luke Jarvis claimed 3-21 as Collingham & Linton CC got the better of Saltaire. Picture: Steve Riding

Tom Franklin (55) and Dinura Gunawardena (37) were among the runs as the high-flyers were bowled out for 186 on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Jarvis, Adam Wetherall and Charlie Swallow then took three wickets apiece to help get rid of Saltaire for 156, sealing an eighth straight win in the process.

Back-to-back victories have seen Bilton climb away from the wrong end of the table and up to sixth position.

David Cummings’ team eased to a five-wicket success at home to Addingham at the weekend, Russ Robshaw (3-26) and Jacques Allen (3-35) bowling nicely as the visitors were dismissed on 143.

Nicholas Walker (41 not out) and Sam Dale (39) then steered Bilton to 145/5 inside 30 overs.

In Division Two, second-placed Bardsey made it seven wins out of eight for the season when they visited Olicanian.

Openers Tom Clayton (53) and Naseem Aslam (43) put on 96 for the first wicket, setting their side on their way to 254/9, Yasar Ali adding 40 lower down the order.

Four scalps apiece for Waqas Rasheed and Amjad Minhas then played a big part in Olicanian being dismissed for 230.

Beckwithshaw triumphed for the second week in succession, seeing off Calverley St Wilfrid’s to move up to seventh place.

Ben Holderness bagged 4-46 as the visitors put 212/9 on the board from their 50 overs.

Miles Buller (72 not out) and Hector Hamill (44) then steered the Stags to 213/6.

Eighth-placed Follifoot went down by eight wickets to Adel having been knocked over for just 130.