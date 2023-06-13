News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC register eighth consecutive victory

Collingham & Linton CC remain in control at the top of Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League after beating Saltaire to extend their 100 percent start to 2023.
By Rhys Howell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 18:53 BST
Luke Jarvis claimed 3-21 as Collingham & Linton CC got the better of Saltaire. Picture: Steve RidingLuke Jarvis claimed 3-21 as Collingham & Linton CC got the better of Saltaire. Picture: Steve Riding
Luke Jarvis claimed 3-21 as Collingham & Linton CC got the better of Saltaire. Picture: Steve Riding

Tom Franklin (55) and Dinura Gunawardena (37) were among the runs as the high-flyers were bowled out for 186 on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Jarvis, Adam Wetherall and Charlie Swallow then took three wickets apiece to help get rid of Saltaire for 156, sealing an eighth straight win in the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back-to-back victories have seen Bilton climb away from the wrong end of the table and up to sixth position.

David Cummings’ team eased to a five-wicket success at home to Addingham at the weekend, Russ Robshaw (3-26) and Jacques Allen (3-35) bowling nicely as the visitors were dismissed on 143.

Most Popular

Nicholas Walker (41 not out) and Sam Dale (39) then steered Bilton to 145/5 inside 30 overs.

In Division Two, second-placed Bardsey made it seven wins out of eight for the season when they visited Olicanian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Openers Tom Clayton (53) and Naseem Aslam (43) put on 96 for the first wicket, setting their side on their way to 254/9, Yasar Ali adding 40 lower down the order.

Four scalps apiece for Waqas Rasheed and Amjad Minhas then played a big part in Olicanian being dismissed for 230.

Beckwithshaw triumphed for the second week in succession, seeing off Calverley St Wilfrid’s to move up to seventh place.

Ben Holderness bagged 4-46 as the visitors put 212/9 on the board from their 50 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miles Buller (72 not out) and Hector Hamill (44) then steered the Stags to 213/6.

Eighth-placed Follifoot went down by eight wickets to Adel having been knocked over for just 130.

Nat Cutts was the only Bulls batsman to make any kind of an impression, hitting 31.

Related topics:SaltaireBilton