Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC pull clear at the top after dramatic win

Collingham & Linton CC beat Otley to move 23 points clear at the top of Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One.
By Rhys Howell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Ben Holderness hit a defiant half-century for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Gerard BinksBen Holderness hit a defiant half-century for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Gerard Binks
Ben Holderness hit a defiant half-century for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

Jonathan Haslem’s team made it six victories from six matches this term in the most dramatic fashion, winning Saturday’s contest with their nearest rivals from the very last ball of the afternoon.

Second-placed Otley had put 243/9 on the board from their 50 overs, with Collingham reaching 246/8 at the death.

Bilton dropped into the bottom two following their fourth loss of the campaign.

Chasing 208/5, the home side made a solid start to their reply, Cameron Martin (55) hitting a half-century alongside Sam Dale, who made 44.

But from a position of strength at 143/3, Bilton collapsed to 187 all out.

In Division Two, Bardsey consolidated second spot courtesy of a 14-run triumph on the road at Calverley St Wilfrids.

Opener Henry Wainman led the way with a knock of 51 as the visiting side put 178 on the board.

Wainman then completed a fine all-round display, bagging 3-27, while Waqas Rasheed scooped 3-29 to help get rid of Calverley for 164.

Follifoot find themselves sixth in the table following their comprehensive 130-run reverse at home to Bolton Villas.

The away team racked up 328/8 from their 50 overs, Jack Trevethan claiming three of the wickets to fall.

James Keane struck 78 for the Bulls, however their response ended on 198.

Second-from-bottom Beckwithshaw were crushed by Adel.

Looking to chase down 224/6, the Stags were skittled for just 93.

Ben Holderness hit a fine 50 at the top of the order but received little by way of support.

