Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC produce perfect response to first loss of season

Leo Johnson was one of three Collingham & Linton batsmen to hit half-centuries in Saturday's crushing of North Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding

After 13 straight victories, Jonathan Haslem’s men suffered a first defeat of the campaign in their previous outing when they were stunned by struggling Addingham.

But the league leaders responded in fine fashion at the weekend, putting 264/7 on the board in 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Tom Franklin (73), Charlie Swallow (64) and Leo Johnson (53).

Toby Jacklin (4-15) and Luke Jarvis (4-48) then combined to great effect to get rid of North Leeds for 143, a result which moves Collingham 63 runs clear at the summit.

At the opposite end of the division, Bilton dropped into the relegation zone when they were blown away for just 89 on the road at New Rover.

Earlier, Nicholas Walker (4-68) and David Cummings (3-18) had enjoyed some success with the ball as the hosts were dismissed on 158.

In Division Two, Beckwithshaw’s good run of recent form continued as they recorded a comfortable home win over Bardsey.

Ben Holderness, Chris Wademan and Olly Hotchkiss all took three scalps apiece to send the visitors back to the pavilion for 121.

Hector Hamill’s unbeaten knock of 45 then steered the Stags to 122/2 in 23.1 overs and an eight-wicket success which sees them leapfrog Bardsey into fourth position.

Seventh-placed Follifoot beat Green Lane by five wickets.

Joshua Cutts (3-28) and Kit Keith (3-38) did their bit as the home side were knocked over for 128.