Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC make perfect start

Toby Jacklin has been in superb form with the ball for Collingham & Linton CC. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s team followed up their opening-day-of-the-season success over Saltaire with a comprehensive 83-run win at home to Bilton.

Charlie Swallow led the way for hosts with a knock of 59 in their total of 207 all out, Dan Kilby (34) also chipping in as Luke Jarvis claimed 4-47.

In reply, openers Sam Dale (53) and Cameron Martin (32) got Bilton off to a fine start, but they had no answer to the bowling of Toby Jacklin, who finished up with superb figures of 7-28 as the visitors collapsed from 68-1 to 124 all out.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collingham’s maiden victory of the campaign was even more impressive given that it was achieved in the back yard of defending champions Saltaire.

Jacklin also played a starring role in that win, capturing five scalps to help get rid of the hosts for 150 before Swallow (44 not out) and Kilby (37 not out) guided their side to 151/3.

Bilton lost by 152 runs at home to Rawdon in round one after being skittled with only 72 on the board.

Beckwithshaw have also begun 2022 with back-to-back defeats.

They were knocked over for 114 as they went down to Horsforth Hall Park last time out, then suffered a demoralising eight-run defeat to Ilkley at the weekend.

Chasing the meager total of 124 after Stuart Hudson (4-28) and Ben Holderness (3-28) had worked their magic with the ball, ‘Shaw didn’t progress beyond 115 all out.

Follifoot sit second in the Division Two standings, just a point behind leaders Pool following their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

Yasar Ali (61), Hector Bowerman (61), Rob Best (52) and James Orton (43) all looked in good touch as the Bulls racked up 296/6 from their 50 overs at Tong Park Esholt.

Ali then completed an excellent afternoon’s work by knocking over five home batsmen as Tong Park were bowled out on 240.

A week earlier, Istikhar Hussain helped himself to 5-32 as Follifoot blew Bardsey away for just 87.

Nick Robinson’s troops had struggled with the bat themselves, limping to 122 all out in the face of some superb bowling by Henry Wainman (7-34).

Bardsey also ended up on the wrong end of the result when they entertained Pool on Saturday.

On this occasion, they were able to put plenty of runs on the board with Sadaqat Zaman (60) and Amjad Ali (40) leading the way in a total of 243.