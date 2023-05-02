News you can trust since 1836
Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC make it two wins out of two for 2023

Collingham & Linton CC made it two wins out of two for 2023 after scraping to victory in a low-scoring affair at Tong Park Esholt.

By Rhys Howell
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 20:31 BST
Charlie Swallow took five wickets for Collingham & Linton in their victory over Tong Park Esholt. Picture: Steve RidingCharlie Swallow took five wickets for Collingham & Linton in their victory over Tong Park Esholt. Picture: Steve Riding
Charlie Swallow took five wickets for Collingham & Linton in their victory over Tong Park Esholt. Picture: Steve Riding

Charlie Swallow (5-33) bowled nicely to help get rid of the hosts for just 110 inside 36 overs of Saturday’s Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One fixture.

But Collingham made hard work of knocking off the required runs, slumping to 70/6 before eventually edging to 112/8 with Adam Wetherall finishing unbeaten on 23.

That result leaves Jonathan Haslem’s men second in the table, four points behind leaders Otley.

Bilton went down by 30 runs at home to Saltaire.

Sam Dale claimed 4-49 as the visitors posted 199/7 from their 50 overs.

Dale then hit 31 when Bilton replied, while Nicholas Walker made 49, but the hosts were eventually dismissed on 169.

In Division Two, Stuart Hudson took six wickets as Beckwithshaw got up and running for the season with a four-wicket success at Bolton Villas.

His haul of 6-17 came as the hosts were skittled for 87 having lost the toss and been put into bat.

Bardsey captain Tom Clayton top-scored with a knock of 41 in a first-innings effort of 122 all out against Colton Institute.

And some fine bowling by Waqas Rashid (3-17) and Kabir Bashir (3-27) enabled the home side to defend that total, Institute losing their last wicket with the scoreboard reading 109.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Follifoot's home clash with Steeton was called off.

