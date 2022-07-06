Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC lose ground

Collingham & Linton CC's Toby Jacklin appeals in vain. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s team began the weekend in fourth position but were soundly-beaten by defending champions Saltaire having been dismissed for just 119.

Wicket-keeper Daniel Kilby made 47 at the top of the order and Ed Hayhurst managed 27, though from84/1 the hosts collapsed spectacularly, losing nine wickets for just 35 runs.

And Saltaire were able to cruise to their victory target for the loss of only three wickets, Toby Jacklin (2-45) managing to knock over a couple of visiting players.

Bilton sit one place further down the table – but with 36 fewer points –following Saturday’s four-wicket loss at Rawdon.

Opener Cameron Martin (35) was the only away batsmen to make any kind of impression in a first-innings effort of 133 all out.

Luke Jarvis then managed to take 3-25 as Bilton did their best to stay in the contest, however Rawdon required less than 20 overs to knock off the required runs, albeit for the loss of six wickets.

Beckwithshaw are ninth, level on points with Bilton, after they went down at home to Horsforth Hall Park.

Having been reduced to 45/5, Sam Moore (75) struck an excellent half-century to save the Stags, combining with Pete Hotchkiss (45) during a partnership worth 92.

The duo’s salvage job dragged ‘Shaw to 193 all out, a total that Horsforth did not find easy to overhaul.

Skipper Ben Holderness snapped up 3-52 as the match went deep into the penultimate over of the afternoon before the away side eventually got the job done with just two wickets in hand.

Follifoot kept their second-division promotion push on track with a six-wicket success over Bardsey.

Joshua Cutts and Istikhar Hussain each took a trio of scalps to help get rid of the hosts for 151, Tom Franklin responsible for 85 of those runs.

Yasar Ali (60 not out) and Tom Stewart (40) then guided the Bulls to 152/4 and a resut which keeps them second in the table.