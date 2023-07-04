Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC extend perfect start into an eleventh game

Round-up of the latest Airedale & Wharfedale League action. Picture: Jake Oakley

Jonathan Haslem’s men made it 11 wins in 11 matches having bowled out their visitors for just 109, Toby Jacklin bagging a superb 5-26 while Adam Wetherall claimed 3-40.

A half-century from Leo Johnson (68) and 36 not out by his opening partner, Gregory Brown, then led Collingham to a nine-wicket success inside 18 overs, extending their lead at the summit to 46 points.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Bilton slipped down to ninth position after being routed by high-flying Otley.

Jacques Allen bowled superbly to record figures of 6-52, but the away side still managed to make their way to 203 all out.

Bilton were then knocked over with only 84 runs to their name, Tim Goodman top-scoring with 28.

In Division Two, fifth-placed Beckwithshaw are now unbeaten in five matches after playing out a thrilling tie with Colton Institute.

Hector Hamill (102), Ross Sedgley (56) and Ben Holderness (55) all shone as the Stags racked up 300/7 from their 50 overs.

George Stephens took three wickets when Colton replied, then affected a run out from the final ball to prevent the hosts from snatching a last-gasp victory, their innings closing on 300/9.

Second-placed Bardsey crushed Kirkstall Educational, Jack Wasley (71) and Yasar Ali (70) impressing in a first-innings score of 273.

Amjad Minhas then took a trio of scalps as the away side were knocked over for just 142.

Follifoot edged out Olicanian by the narrowest of margins, Alex Fox scooping 4-60 as the visitors were bowled out on 191.