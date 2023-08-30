Greg Brown hit a half-century against Saltaire to help Collingham & Linton CC wrap up the Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One title. Pictures Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s men recorded their 16th win in 18 completed fixtures this term when they beat Saltaire by seven wickets on Saturday, wrapping up their first league title in 11 years.

Toby Jacklin took three wickets as the visitors posted 229 all out, a total which took Collingham 45.1 overs to chase down.

Openers Leo Johnson (86) and Greg Brown (76) laid the foundations for the home side to go on and complete the victory which moved them into an unassailable 62-point lead at the summit, putting on 157 for the first wicket.

By contrast, Bilton find themselves bottom of the pile and 12 points from safety having been bowled out for 195 chasing Addingham’s 286/8.

Russell Robshaw hit 70 not out, but received little by way of meaningful support.

In Division Two, fourth-placed Beckwithshaw made 120/5 to complete a five-wicket success at Calverley St Wilfrids, Hector Hamill leading the way with a knock of 78 not out.

Earlier, Ben Holderness (5-32) and Jack Harris (4-31) had shone with the ball to get rid of the hosts for 117.

Fourth-placed Bardsey were all out for 178 chasing Olicanian’s 294/7 from 50 overs.

Faisal Abid hit 62 in a losing cause after Waqas Rasheed had earlier taken four scalps for the home team.

Follifoot remain seventh despite their six-wicket reverse at the hands of Adel.