Charlie Swallow scored useful runs for Collingham & Linton during their victory over Bilton. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s team ran out comfortable victors in the end having restricted their hosts to 168/9 from their 50 overs.

Home skipper David Cummings won the toss, but may have been regretting his decision to bat first when his team found themselves 83/5.

A more-than-useful knock of 35 not out by number 10 Tuseif Arshad did at least enable Bilton to put a respectable total on the board, Adam Wetherall (4-63) and Toby Jacklin (3-39) doing most of the damage with the ball.

But, Collingham knocked off the required runs with ease, wrapping up a seven-wicket success inside 40 overs.

Charlie Swallow (42 not out) and skipper Haslem (36 not out) finished the job after openers Gregory Brown (42) and Dan Kilby (36) had put on 60 for the opening wicket.

Saturday’s result lifts the victors up one place to sixth in the table, while Bilton drop to 10th, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Ninth-placed Beckwithshaw suffered a fifth loss in six league outings when they went down in painful fashion on the road at Ilkley.

Joe Holderness (59), Hector Hamill (57 not out) and MIles Buller (56) all weighed in with half-centuries as the Stags posted 214/8.

Joe Holderness, Ben Holderness and Oliver Hebblethwaite each bagged a brace of scalps when the home side responded, but their efforts proved to be in vain.

The contest remained in the balance until the very last ball of the afternoon, Ilkley scraping over the line at 215/6 just in the nick of time.

In Division Two, promotion-hopefuls Follifoot slipped from second to third following a six-wicket home reverse at the hands of Tong Park Esholt.

James Orton (86 not out) and captain Tom Stewart (72) shone with the bat for the Bulls in a score of 229/8.

But, despite three wickets for Istikhar Hussain, Tong Park made it to 230/4 in reply.

Bardsey were bowled out by Pool for just 130 chasing a sizeable 290/6.