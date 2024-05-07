Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC bounce back from opening-day loss

Round-up of the latest Airedale & Wharfedale League action. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

Last season’s Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division champions were turned over by Otley last time out, but recovered in some style at the weekend.

Dinura Gunawardena smashed an unbeaten ton, making 106 not out alongside Greg Brown, who struck 80 not out. Charlie Swallow also chipped in with a knock of 35 as the visitors posted 265/3 in their 50 overs.

Nicholas Walker (51) and David Cummings (38) batted well when Bilton responded, but a six-wicket haul for Toby Jacklin helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 168.

In Division One, Beckwithshaw, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of 2023, edged to the narrowest of wins at Colton Institute.

In what was an extremely low-scoring affair, the hosts were bowled out for just 86, George Stephens returning figures of 4-26.

The Stags then made extremely hard work of knocking off the required runs, limping to 90/9, with Peter Hotchkiss their top-scorer with a knock of 24.

Josh Cutts (60), James Keane (56), Nat Cutts (53) and James Orton (37) all weighed in with runs as Follifoot racked up 296/8 on the road at Bolton Villas.

But that total did not prove to be sufficient, the home side reaching 297/6 in 49 overs despite three wickets for Pete Hardisty.

Bardsey enjoyed a crushing success over Harden, racking up a first-innings score of 232/9 thanks to knocks from Eddie Clayton (54), Jack Geldard (45) and Sameer Manjrekar (43).