Airedale & Wharfedale League: Champions Bilton CC beat fellow high-flyers

Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One champions Bilton CC recorded a 17th win of the season on the penultimate weekend of 2025.

With their promotion back to the top flight already secured, Ryan Heptinstall’s team made 248/6 in 50 overs on the road at fellow high-flyers Kirkstall Educational.

Sam Dale (75 not out) and Nicholas Walker (70) led the way for Bilton, before the former completed a sensational afternoon’s work when the hosts took their turn at the crease.

Dale snapped up 6-37 to help send Kirkstall on their way for 154.

Already relegated Follifoot suffered yet another defeat when they visited Olicanian.

The beleaguered Bulls were left chasing 350/9 for victory after Isaac Mapima and Farhan Ahmad took three scalps apiece.

Tom Stewart hit a defiant 73 for Follifoot, but he received little by way of support and the away innings closed on 153.

Mid-table Bardsey’s poor run of recent form continued as they went down by eight wickets at Menston having been dismissed for just 124.

In the Premier Division, Beckwithshaw came up 56 runs short when they visited Steeton.

Callum Doak (58) and skipper Chris Wademan (43) top-scored for the Stags as they were all out for 239 chasing 295/4.

Earlier, Ben Holderness and Wademan had bagged a brace of wickets apiece with the ball in hand.

Defeat leaves Beckwithshaw ninth in the table, where they sit two places behind Collingham & Linton.

The 2023 champions were beaten by seven wickets at home to Saltaire on Saturday.

Jonathan Haslem (53), Gregory Brown (45) and Adam Wetherall (42 not out) all contributed as Collingham put 186/9 on the board.

But, Saltaire required less than 30 overs to overhaul that total.