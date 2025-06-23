Ryan Heptinstall and his Bilton CC team-mates suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday. Picture: Steve Riding

Bilton CC remain top of Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One despite seeing their long unbeaten run ended at the weekend.

Relegated from the Premier Division at the end of 2024, Ryan Heptinstall's men won eight and drew one of their first nine fixtures, but were undone by Kirkstall Educational on Saturday.

Heptinstall bagged five wickets after losing the toss, with the visitors going on to put 207/9 on the board.

Opener Sras Pahwa (31) got the home reply off to a solid start, though he received very little by way of support and the league leaders were eventually sent packing for just 110.

Fortunately for Bilton, second-placed Calverley St Wilfrids also lost, meaning that they missed out on the opportunity to seize top spot.

Basement boys Follifoot suffered another heavy loss, this time at the hands of Olicanian.

Rory Wurzal snapped up a five-wicket haul, while Isaac Mapima took three scalps, but the visitors were still able to rack up a hefty first-innings score of 293/9 in 50 overs.

Mapima then struck 37 at the top of the order, however no other Follifoot batsman was able to make any kind of an impression, and the Bulls were dispatched with only 99 runs to their name.

That result leaves James Orton and his troops 47 points adrift of second-from-bottom Guiseley, and 56 points from safety.

Mid-table Bardsey beat Menston by five wickets having bowled them out for 184.

Waqas Rasheed (4-38) was the pick of the home attack, while Jack Geldard (44) and Tom Clayton (39) were the men who made the runs which paved the way for their team reaching 186/5 inside 36 overs.

In the Premier Division, ninth-placed Beckwithshaw endured a difficult afternoon at home to Steeton.

Chasing 285 for victory, the Stags got themselves into a decent position at 79/1, only to then collapse to 123 all out.

Opener Peter Hotchkiss struck 46, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

Collingham & Linton did not fare too much better, going down by six wickets on the road at Saltaire.

The 2023 champions were dismissed on 177, Adam Wetherall top-scoring with 37, while Leo Johnson made 32.

Saltaire then eased to 179/4 in 32.2 overs to leave Collingham seventh in the table after 10 rounds of fixtures.