Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC's batsmen rack up mammoth score to extend unbeaten run
Ryan Heptinstall's team registered a seventh victory in eight matches this term when they surged to 351/8 in 50 overs at home to Olicanian.
Nick Walker was in sensational form with the bat, plundering 140 not out from only 83 deliveries, while opener Rob Taylor (58) and Sam Dale (42) also did their bit.
Dale then bagged a fine haul of 6-47 as the visitors were bowled out for 201, with Saturday's result leaving Bilton two points clear of second-placed Calverley St Wilfrids.
Rock-bottom Follifoot failed to back up their first win of the season, going down by seven wickets at home to Menston.
The Bulls were dismissed for just 97 despite opening batsman Isaac Mapima's defiant knock of 41, and the away side only required 18.2 overs to knock off the required runs.
Elsewhere, mid-table Bardsey also suffered a seven-wicket reverse as they lost out to Ilkley on home soil.
Jonathan Wilson (40) and Faisal Abid (38) put on 73 for the opening wicket before the hosts slumped from a position of strength to 155 all out.
Ilkley then went on to wrap things up in 27 overs.
Collingham & Linton returned to winning ways after back-to-back Premier Division defeats when they saw off Beckwithshaw.
Luke Jarvis took four scalps and Alasdair Sadler and Toby Jacklin claimed three apiece as the Stags were all out for 184, Miles Buller (58) hitting a half-century alongside Sam Moore (44 not out).
Jonathan Haslem (71) and Gregory Brown (65 not out) then steered Collingham to a six-wicket triumph inside 42 overs.
That result lifts the victors up to fourth in the table, while Beckwithshaw sit ninth.
