Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC suffer first loss in four matches

Russell Robshaw took five wickets for Bilton CC at the weekend, but couldn't save his side from defeat. Picture: Gerard Binks

David Cummings’ team’s three-match winning run came to an end when they were beaten by 79 runs on the road at New Rover.

Russell Robshaw bowled superbly to record figures of 5-62, backed up by a trio of scalps for Luke Jarvis as the home team were dismissed for 248.

But, although Chris Peirson hit a rapid 81 from just 63 balls and Jamie Bryant added 45, Bilton’s reply ended with the scoreboard reading 169.

Beckwithshaw sit just one place and three points above the bottom two following their crushing by Rawdon.

Joe Holderness (5-56) and Oli Hebblethwaite (3-59) did their bit, though the visitors were still able to make their way to 251 all out.

And the ‘Shaw batsmen failed to fire, Olly Hotchkiss their top-scorer with a knock of 33 as they fell 125 runs short.

Collingham & Linton cruised to a nine-wicket win over Addingham.

Toby Jacklin delivered yet another fine display with ball in hand, taking 5-47 alongside Adam Wetherall (3-46) as the hosts were dismissed for 194.

Openers Gregory Brown (78 not out) and Daniel Kilby (75) then hit half-centuries to lead Collingham to the most comfortable of victories inside 35 overs.

In Division Two, Follifoot’s promotion hopes were dented by a five-wicket defeat at Calverley St Wilfrid’s.