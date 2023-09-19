Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC stun Otley CC to beat the drop in dramatic fashion

Russell Robshaw and his Bilton CC team-mates have beaten the drop. Picture: Gerard Binks

David Cummings’ men headed into Saturday’s Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One game a point from safety and knowing that they had to better the result of either Tong Park Esholt or Addingham in order to survive.

It appeared that they would have their work cut out away from home against opponents who sat second in the table, but five wickets for Sam Dale and four for captain Cummings helped get rid of Otley for 188.

Dale then completed a fine day’s work by hitting an unbeaten 57 alongside Nicholas Walker (53) as Bilton eased to a six-wicket success inside 28 overs.

That result sees them finish two points above the bottom two, with Addingham dropping into the relegation zone and sliding into Division Two.

Elsewhere, champions Collingham & Linton wrapped up a stellar campaign with their 19th victory in 21 completed matches to finish a massive 90 points clear at the summit.

Jonathan Haslem‘s team bowled hosts Rawdon out for 227, Luke Jarvis impressing with a haul of 5-27 while Charlie Swallow also weighed in with four wickets.

Daniel Kilby fell just short of a century when Collingham replied, but his knock of 98 laid the foundations for a successful run-chase which ended with the visitors 230/8 in the 38th over.

In Division Two, Hector Bowerman hit 107 of the 237 all out that Follifoot posted at Olicanian.

Alex Fox then snapped up a superb 6-36 to help get rid of the home side on 185.

Saturday’s win means that the Bulls finish 2023 sixth in the table, three points and two places below Beckwithshaw.

The Stags did however end the season with a whimper, going down by four wickets at home to Colton Institute after being blown away for just 54.

Jack Harris claimed 5-23 for ‘Shaw but his efforts proved to be in vain.

Seventh-placed Bardsey signed off with a five-wicket triumph at Kirkstall Educational, opener Naseem Aslam contributing 65 not out of their 189/5.