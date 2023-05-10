Ed Hayhurst hit a half-century as Collingham & Linton made it three wins out of three in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League. Picture: Steve Riding

Victorious on the opening day of the season, David Cummings’ men were beaten by Saltaire in their previous outing, but bounced back to record a 16-run success in a game reduced to 20 overs per side.

Having lost the toss, Bilton were put into bat by the home team and made their way to 130/5.

Opener Tim Goodman top-scored with a knock of 29 from 32 balls, Russell Robshaw adding a rapid 20 not out lower down the order.

Nicholas Walker then claimed 3-27, while skipper Cummings took a couple of scalps to help ensure that Pool did not progress any further than 114/6.

Sunday’s result leaves Bilton sixth in the top-flight standings, where they sit 16 points behind second-placed Collingham & Linton.

The Harewood Road outfit recorded their third win in as many matches this term, seeing off Addingham on home soil.

Leo Johnson (80) picked up where he left off in week one, smashing another fine half-century alongside Ed Hayhurst, who struck a run-a-ball 54 in a total of 206/7 from 50 overs.

Toby Jacklin then picked up 3-25 as Addingham were dismissed for 191 in reply.

In Division Two, Bardsey also extended their perfect start to 2023 thanks to a 37-run triumph at Bolton Villas.

J Wasley (55) and Naseem Aslam (33) both chipped in with useful contributions in a first-innings effort of 177 all out.

The visitors looked reasonably well set at 101/3, however they then collapsed, losing seven wickets for only 39 runs to close on 140 all out.

Waqas Rasheed did a decent chunk of the damage, helping himself to a haul of 4-28.

Sunday’s success leaves Bardsey second, just ahead of Follifoot, who eased to a six-wicket victory at Kirkstall Educational.

Pete Hardisty picked up four wickets at a cost of just 18 runs as the Bulls knocked over their hosts for 163.

Propelled by opening batsman Hector Bowerman’s knock of 82 not out, the away team then required only 25.4 overs to complete their run-chase, James Keane hitting 44.