Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC register first win in four matches

Skipper David Cummings hit a half-century in Bilton CC's victory over Tong Park Esholt. Picture: Steve Riding

Opener Alex Roberts (73), Nicholas Walker (66) and skipper David Cummings (61) were all in fine form with the bat during Saturday’s triumph at Tong Park Esholt, steering their side to a hefty first-innings total of 298/7.

Walker then completed a fine afternoon’s work by grabbing four wickets alongside Jacques Allen, who claimed three as the hosts were bowled out for 244.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory keeps Bilton 10th in the table, two points clear of the drop zone but just one behind ninth-placed New Rover.

Red-hot Collingham & Linton beat Horsforth Hall Park by five wickets to make it seven wins from seven this term, pulling 34 points clear at the top of the table in the process.

Charlie Swallow was the star of the show, snapping up a stunning haul of 7-46 to help send the visitors back to the pavilion on 164.

He then struck an unbeaten 52 after Leo Johnson had top-scored with 62 as the league leaders knocked off the required runs in 38 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two, promotion-chasing Bardsey got the better of seventh-placed Follifoot.

Mohammed Altaf (84) and Naseem Aslam (52) shone with the bat for the home side, who posted 206 all out.

Jack Trevethan and Alex Fox took four scalps apiece for the Bulls, however their batsmen struggled in reply, slumping to 74/7.

Lower-order runs from Pete Hardisty (49) and Josh Cutts (31) gave Follifoot a glimmer of hope, but they were dismissed for 163 in the end, the excellent Waqas Rasheed (6-39) doing most of the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckwithshaw pulled clear of the bottom two courtesy of a timely eight-wicket success at Kirkstall Educational.