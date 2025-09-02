Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC promoted back into top flight at first time of asking

Ryan Heptinstall has led Bilton CC to promotion in his first season as captain. Picture: Steve Riding

Bilton CC will be playing in the Airedale & Wharfedale League's top flight next season after opening up an unassailable lead at the Division One summit.

Ryan Heptinstall's team, who were relegated from the Premier Division following a miserable 2024 campaign, rubber-stamped their immediate return when they wrapped up the title courtesy of Saturday's 32-run win over title rivals Rawdon.

Openers Rob Taylor (103) and Louis Foxton (54) set the champions on their way to what was their 16th success in 19 completed matches with a fine first-wicket partnership of 102.

Bilton eventually closed on 231/8 at the end of their 50 overs, but rain then delayed proceedings and meant that Rawdon were set a revised target of 112 from 20.2 overs for victory.

And the visitors could only reach 79/4 in the end.

Already-relegated basement side Follifoot lost again, but did at least manage to put a competitive total on the board at home to New Rover.

Isaac Mapima (107) hit a century for the Bulls to lead them to 208/9, however the wet weather meant that the away team were left chasing a revised total of just 58, which they managed to surpass for the loss of only one wicket.

Mid-table Bardsey will have been relieved to see their game at home to Guiseley abandoned due to the rain.

The hosts looked to be in all sorts of trouble at 23/4, chasing a first-innings score of 230/8.

Sameer Manjrekar took three of the wickets to fall.

In the Premier Division, Beckwithshaw posted 241 all out when they entertained North Leeds.

Sam Moore and captain Chris Wademan both struck 65 before the contest was abandoned without the visitors being able to face a single delivery.

Collingham & Linton's clash with Horsforth Hall Park ended in similar fashion after they reached 254/8, Charlie Swallow weighing in with a knock of 76.