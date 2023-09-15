Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC head into final day of season needing a result to beat the drop

Toby Jacklin took five wickets for Collingham & Linton CC. Picture: Steve Riding

David Cummings’ team remain second from bottom of the table following Saturday’s 42-run loss to Rawdon and sit a single point behind 10th-placed Tong Park.

Russell Robshaw took three wickets as Bilton restricted their visitors to 203/8 from their 50 overs, but although Tim Goodman hit 36, that total proved beyond them and they were all out for 161 in the end.

This Saturday, they travel to second-placed Otley, in need of an upset to climb out of the drop zone.

Champions Collingham & Linton pulled a whopping 75 points clear at the summit after crushing New Rover by a 214-run margin.

Charlie Swallow (69 not out), Tom Franklin (56), Leo Johnson (52) and Greg Brown (48) all contributed as the hosts racked up 307/7.

A superb haul of 5-19 from Toby Jacklin then helped get rid of New Rover for just 93.

In Division Two, Alex Fox bagged 4-18 and Jack Trevethan claimed 3-23 as Follifoot skittled local rivals Beckwithshaw for only 70.

The Bulls would however make extremely hard work of chasing down that score, limping over the line at 71/7 as Jack Harris took four scalps for ‘Shaw.

Bardsey’s poor run of recent form continued when they entertained Steeton.

Needing to better a first-innings score of 260/7, they were all out for 222, Yasar Ali making 44 and Eddie Clayton 37.