Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC haul themselves back into top-flight title race

Ryan Bradshaw hit a crucial half-century for Bilton CC. Picture: John Clifton

Following an excellent start to 2021, back-to-back losses had seen David Cummings' men slip down to third in the table.

But, the combination of Saturday's win and a first defeat of the campaign for leaders Saltaire means that the gap to top spot has now been cut to 28 points.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Bilton bowled their hosts out for 165 in 46.2 overs, Luke Jarvis and Sam Dale each capturing a trio of wickets as Dan Kilby struck 30 for Collingham.

Dale then completed a good afternoon's work by hitting 41 at the top of the order before Ryan Bradshaw (63 not out) guided visitors over the line.

Defeat sees Collingham drop to seventh position.

Beckwithshaw wasted absolutely no time in putting Horsforth to the sword, climbing up to fourth in the table in the process.

Max Beeley proved too hot to handle, snapping up 5-11, while Ben Holderness and Pete Hotchkiss each helped themselves to a brace of scalps as the home side were routed for the measly total of 28.

Holderness' 21 not out then guided 'Shaw to a nine-wicket success in the space of only 25 deliveries.

In Division Two, Follifoot's march up the table continued when they beat Kirkstall Educational by six wickets.

Joshua Cutts and Alex Fox knocked over three home batsmen each as the Leeds-based outfit put a more-than-useful 272/8 on the board.

Skipper Nick Robinson (95) delivered a genuine captain's innings, narrowly missing out on a ton as the Bulls overhauled their hosts' total with 11 balls to spare.

Yasar Ali (62) and Matthew Williams (55) also made important contributions for Follifoot who are now unbeaten in five matches and find themselves fifth in the division.

Bardsey chalked up back-to-back wins by seeing off Colton Institute.

Waqas Rasheed picked up 5-26 as the home team were restricted to 156/9 having elected to bat first.