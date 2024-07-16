Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC finally record first success of the season

Skipper David Cummings scored useful runs to help Bilton CC record their first league win of 2024. Picture: Steve Riding

Bilton CC finally tasted victory in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division, winning their first match of the season at the 10th attempt.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nine straight defeats, David Cummings' team arrested a woeful run of results when they sent fellow strugglers Rawdon packing for just 115.

Carl Heptinstall (4-7) and Nicholas Walker (4-32) impressed with the ball, leaving the top flight's bottom side in control of proceedings at the midway point of Saturday's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Bryant (40 not out) then guided the hosts over the line alongside skipper Cummings (35 not out).

That result sees Bilton trim the gap between them and safety, though they still remain 49 points shy of 10th place at the halfway point of 2024.

Collingham & Linton's title hopes were further dented as they suffered a second loss on the spin.

The defending champions were demolished by league leaders Otley and now find themselves 38 points off the pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Jacklin and Adam Wetherall both bagged three wickets for the visitors, who were left chasing 275/9.

However, Collingham's reply never got going and they were blown away with only 75 runs on the board.

In Division One, second-placed Beckwithshaw were beaten for the third time in four matches, going down by 37 runs at New Rover.

Ben Holderness (3-45) and Duncan McLeod (3-47) were among the wickets as the away team posted 203/8 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Sedgley (50) and Sam Moore (32) contributed to the Stags' reply, though it did not progress any further than 166 all out.

Defeat leaves Beckwithshaw 38 points behind top-of-the-table Addingham.

Follifoot are hovering just above the relegation zone following their seven-wicket loss at Colton Institute.

Joshua Cutts made 43 of their 175 all out after Bulls captain Nat Cutts won the toss and elected to bat first.

The hosts would however surpass that score inside 35 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bardsey are only slightly better off eighth position having been turned over by Calverley St Wilfrids.

Jonathan Wilson weighed in with 55 as the home team reached 172/8, but the visitors were able to knock those runs off for the loss of one solitary wicket.