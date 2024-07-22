Greg Brown hit a half-century as Collingham & Linton CC routed Bilton in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division. Picture: Steve Riding

Any hopes that Bilton CC had of their first win of the season sparking a much-needed resurgence were blown away by title-chasing Collingham & Linton.

The Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division’s bottom side ended a run of nine consecutive defeats when they beat Rawdon last time out, but were routed by the defending champions on Saturday.

Opener Greg Brown (74), Ed Hayhurst (46 not out) and Toby Jacklin (43) all contributed as Collingham posted 242/7 from their 50 overs, Nicholas Walker taking three of the wickets to fall.

The visitors were then skittled for just 85 in reply, thanks largely to some superb bowling by Adam Wetherall (5-30) and the unplayable Jacklin (4-1).

Defeat leaves Bilton 54 points adrift of safety, while Collingham remain 38 points shy of leaders Otley.

In Division One, second-placed Beckwithshaw kept their promotion push on track courtesy of a 33-run success over Colton Institute.

Miles Buller (87) and Ben Holderness (63) put on 159 for the fifth wicket as the Stags reached 217/9 in 50 overs.

Duncan McLeod and George Stephens then took three scalps apiece to help get rid of Colton for 184.

Follifoot climb to ninth after bowling Bolton Villas out for 205, Nat Cutts bagging a fine haul of 5-48.

Earlier, Cutts had smashed 80 from only 57 deliveries to steer the Bulls to 259 all out.Bardsey find themselves second-from-bottom of the pile following their nine-wicket thrashing by Harden.

Knocked over for just 85 having elected to bat first, the visitors were put out of their misery inside 10 overs.