Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC denied fourth win by final-ball dismissal

Bilton CC were denied their fourth win in as many matches on Saturday afternoon in a contest that went right down to the wire.

Relegated from the Airedale & Wharfedale Premier Division last term, Ryan Heptinstall’s men have made a superb start to life in Division One.

But they had to settle for a tie at Ilkley at the weekend having levelled the scores at 290/9 with one ball remaining.

Ben Mackrill (41) was however caught off that final delivery as Bilton were denied another victory. Earlier in their innings, Tyson Windus had smashed a fine 85.

Bardsey were bowled out for 244 chasing Calverley St Wilfrids’ 315/6, Faisal Abid top-scoring with 45 after Jack Geldard had snapped up four wickets.

Rock-bottom Follifoot conceded their fixture away at Bolton Villas.

In the Premier Division, Collingham & Linton climbed to second spot courtesy of a three-wicket success at home to Pool.

In a low-scoring affair, Toby Jacklin (4-38), Luke Jarvis (3-32) and Adam Wetherall (3-42) all bowled nicely to get rid of the away side for just 148.

Collingham did not have things all their own way in reply, making it to 149/7 thanks largely to Jonathan Haslem’s knock of 66.

Beckwithshaw endured a difficult afternoon at home to Addingham, who posted 291/6 from their 50 overs.

Ben Holderness (2-41) was the pick of the Stags’ attack, but their batsmen failed to fire and they were eventually sent on their way for only 112.

Opener Oliver Hebblethwaite hit 31 at the top of the order for ‘Shaw.