Ben Holderness took seven wickets for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

Bilton CC bounced back from their first loss of 2025 to pull further clear at the top of Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having seen their nine-match unbeaten run ended last time out, Ryan Heptinstall's team went head-to-head with nearest challengers Calverley St Wilfrids on Saturday afternoon and emerged victorious by a 19-run margin.

Jamie Bryant (51) led the way for the hosts with a half-century as they posted 188 all out, while captain Heptinstall (37) and opener Louis Foxton (34) also chipped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 83/1 in reply, Calverley appeared well set, however wickets then began to fall and a trio of scalps apiece for Sam Dale, Jamie Allen and Heptinstall brought their innings to a close on 169.

At the other end of the division, rock-bottom Follifoot suffered a 10th defeat in 11 outings this term.

The Bulls now find themselves 68 points adrift of safety following a 101-run reverse at the hands of Rawdon.

Pete Hardisty bagged three wickets, but the promotion-chasing home side managed to rack up a sizeable first-innings total of 333/6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Isaac Mapima smashed a sensational 138 from just 140 balls when Follifoot took their turn at the crease, though he received little by way of meaningful support and the away reply ended on 232.

Elsewhere, mid-table Bardsey went down by five wickets on the road at New Rover.

Tom Clayton top-scored with a knock of 40 as the visitors were dismissed on 161.

New Rover then made it to 164/5 in 38.2 overs.

In the Premier Division, Collingham & Linton were beaten for the third Saturday in succession, losing out by 66 runs at top-of-the-table Otley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Wetherall (5-53) impressed with the ball, but the defending champions were still able to reach 230 all out.

Leo Johnson (59) and Charlie Swallow (43) ensured that the Collingham reply got off to a positive start, however things then began to unravel and, in the end, they were bowled out for 164.

Beckwithshaw put a bit of daylight between themselves and the drop zone thanks to a 24-run success at Tong Park Esholt.

Sam Moore (57) and Nathan Whitford (44) top-scored for the Stags as they made their way to 223 all out.

A stunning return of 7-62 by Ben Holderness then helped ensure that Tong Park did not progress beyond 199.