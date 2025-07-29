Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC bounce back after losing top spot
Ryan Heptinstall’s team were knocked off top spot when they suffered just their second defeat of the season last time out, but responded well to ensure that they remain within four points of leaders Rawdon.
Jamie Allen and Heptinstall bagged three wickets each to help get rid of Ilkley for just 169 after they had won the toss and elected to bat.
Rob Taylor (73) and David Cummings (44 not out) then steered the hosts to 171/3 in 30 overs.
Things continue to go from bad to worse for bottom-of-the-table Follifoot, who were demolished by Bolton Villas.
The visitors put a mammoth 369/8 on the board, Harry Chew claiming three of the wickets to fall.
Joe Milligan made 35 when the Bulls replied, though they were never in the game and were eventually all out for 141, 227 runs shy of where they needed to be.
Mid-table Bardsey thrashed Calverley St Wilfrids by a 90-run margin.
Jack Geldard (105) hit a fine century as the away side posted 202/8 in 50 overs, then Waqas Rasheed (5-53) and Geldard (4-23) set about knocking Calverley over for 112.
In the Premier Division, Beckwithshaw went down by 85 runs when they travelled to Addingham.
Ben Holderness claimed 3-54 as the home side made 238 all out, and although Olly Hotchkiss (53) struck a half-century and Miles Buller hit 40, the Stags were all out for 153 in response.
Collingham & Linton lost by two wickets at Pool after they were dismissed on 179.
Daniel Kilby scored 62 of those runs, then Toby Jacklin took four scalps with the ball in hand, though their efforts proved to be in vain.
