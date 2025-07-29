Airedale & Wharfedale League: Bilton CC bounce back after losing top spot

Bilton CC captain Ryan Heptinstall. Picture: Steve Riding

Bilton CC got back on track in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League as they cruised to a seven-wicket success over Ilkley.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Heptinstall’s team were knocked off top spot when they suffered just their second defeat of the season last time out, but responded well to ensure that they remain within four points of leaders Rawdon.

Jamie Allen and Heptinstall bagged three wickets each to help get rid of Ilkley for just 169 after they had won the toss and elected to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Taylor (73) and David Cummings (44 not out) then steered the hosts to 171/3 in 30 overs.

Things continue to go from bad to worse for bottom-of-the-table Follifoot, who were demolished by Bolton Villas.

The visitors put a mammoth 369/8 on the board, Harry Chew claiming three of the wickets to fall.

Joe Milligan made 35 when the Bulls replied, though they were never in the game and were eventually all out for 141, 227 runs shy of where they needed to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-table Bardsey thrashed Calverley St Wilfrids by a 90-run margin.

Jack Geldard (105) hit a fine century as the away side posted 202/8 in 50 overs, then Waqas Rasheed (5-53) and Geldard (4-23) set about knocking Calverley over for 112.

In the Premier Division, Beckwithshaw went down by 85 runs when they travelled to Addingham.

Ben Holderness claimed 3-54 as the home side made 238 all out, and although Olly Hotchkiss (53) struck a half-century and Miles Buller hit 40, the Stags were all out for 153 in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collingham & Linton lost by two wickets at Pool after they were dismissed on 179.

Daniel Kilby scored 62 of those runs, then Toby Jacklin took four scalps with the ball in hand, though their efforts proved to be in vain.