Opening batsman Cameron Martin hit some useful runs for Bilton CC as they registered their first victory of 2022. Picture: Gerard Binks

Bilton eased to a six-wicket success in Saturday's Division One clash with North Leeds.

Sam Dale was the star of the show, bowling superbly to finish up with figures of 6-36 as the visitors were knocked over with just 128 on the board.

Opener Cameron Martin (30) got Bilton's run-chase off to a decent start before skipper David Cummings (30 not out) and Ryan Bradshaw (29 not out) finished the job.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beckwithshaw produced a dominant display when they entertained New Rover.

Captain Ben Holderness hit 67 at the top of the order before Ross Sedgley smashed a rapid 65 alongside Sam Moore (32), helping the hosts to 263/8 from their 50 overs.

Joe Holderness (4-12) and Harry Lister (4-36) then combined to great effect to blow New Rover away, sending them packing for just 85.

Collingham & Linton were beaten for the second match in succession, going down by two wickets at home to Horsforth Hall Park.

Toby Jacklin has been the Harewood Road outfit's stand-out performer so far this term and he impressed once again at the weekend.

He came up with a crucial knock of 38 alongside Adam Wetherall (34 not out) after the hosts slumped to 49/5 having opted to bat first.

Attempting to defend a total of 140 all out, Jacklin then proceeded to snap up 4-32, but although Horsforth looked to be in some trouble at 87/6, they eventually limped to 144/8.

In Division Two, Follifoot remain in touch at the top of the table courtesy of their third win in four outings.

Yasar Ali (47) and Joshua Cutts (34) both looked in decent touch as the Bulls posted 162 on the road at Harden.

Alex Fox (4-14) and Ali (3-7) then wasted no time in getting rid of the home team for the meagre total of 69.

Bardsey followed up last weekend's maiden victory of the campaign by beating Horsforth by eight wickets.

Amjad Ali (4-35) and Henry Wainman (3-36) impressed with the ball as the visitors were bowled out for 122.