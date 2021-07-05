Follifoot CC skipper Nick Robinson was amongst the runs once again, but couldn't save his side from a first loss in six matches. Picture: Tony Johnson

David Cummings’ men have taken full advantage of leaders Saltaire suffering back-to-back defeats, trimming the gap at the top of the table to just 16 points.

Awais Ejaz was in superb form with the ball, snapping up figures of 4-18 as the hosts were restricted to 143/7 from their 40 overs.

Bilton lost a couple of early wickets in reply, but Callum Cardwell steadied the ship with a knock of 38 before Jamie Bryant (62 not out) guided the high-flyers to their victory target inside 30 overs.

Also enjoying a very decent 2021 campaign are Beckwithshaw, who recorded a fourth consecutive triumph when they traveled to Ilkley.

Max Beeley (3-31), Joe Holderness (2-23) and Scott Irvine (2-26) all played their part in ensuring that the home team did not progress any further than 110/8 in 35 overs.

Opener Ben Holderness (34) then led the way for ‘Shaw as they completed a routine run-chase, finishing the job with almost nine overs to spare at a cost of five wickets.

Collingham & Linton were beaten for the third Saturday in succession, losing out at home to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Charlie Swallow continued his fine recent form, capturing 3-46 as the visitors posted 212/5 from 29 overs.

Jack Harrison hit 43 when Collingham took their turn at the crease, however he received little by way of meaningful support from his team-mates and Burley’s bowlers were able to wrap up a comfortable 77-run win .

In Division Two, Follifoot’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end on the road at New Rover.

Captain Nick Robinson (37), Yasar Ali (35), James Orton (35) and Paul Angove (30) all made useful contributions to a first innings total of 202/8 in 30 overs.

But that score did not prove to be anywhere near enough as the hosts went on to complete a nine-wicket success with plenty of deliveries to spare.

Defeat sees the Bulls drop down to sixth, one place behind Bardsey, who made it three victories from three by sinking Pool.

Waqas Rasheed (50) conjured up a half-century down the order, while Tom Franklin struck 33 in a total of 177/9 from 27 overs.