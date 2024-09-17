Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC seal promotion back to Premier Division

Airedale & Wharfedale League round-up. Picture: Jake Oakley

Beckwithshaw CC have secured promotion back to the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division.

The Stags beat local rivals Follifoot by four wickets on Saturday afternoon to seal runners-up spot in Division One with one game remaining.

'Shaw bowled their visitors out for 184, Duncan McLeod and Stuart Hudson each grabbing three wickets, while Nick Robinson (73) made a fine half-century for the Bulls.

Peter Hotchkiss (53 not out) and Oliver Hebblethwaite (38 not out) then steered the home side to 188/6 in 46.1 overs.

Rock-bottom Bardsey will be playing second division cricket next term after their relegation was confirmed.

Andrew Bowes' men find themselves 33 points from safety after losing what was a must-win clash with Olicanian by a sizeable 138-run margin.

Chasing 243/6, Bardsey were knocked over for 105, with Jack Geldart (35) the only visiting batsman to make any real impression.

In the top flight, second-placed Collingham & Linton were also dispatched for a low score when faced with an imposing target.

The defending champions, whose title hopes evaporated some weeks ago, were sent packing with just 66 runs to their name away at Steeton.

Earlier, the hosts had reached 238/7 in 50 overs despite the best efforts of veteran bowler Luke Jarvis, who returned excellent figures of 5-48.

Bottom-of-the-table Bilton suffered a 19th loss in 20 Premier Division outings when they entertained Saltaire.

The away team racked up a hefty 317/5, though the home response did not progress any further than 156, Ben Mackrill left stranded on 37 not out.