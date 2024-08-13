Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC remain on track for promotion

Ben Holderness has been fine form with the ball of late for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Steve Riding

Beckwithshaw CC remain on track for promotion from Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League.

The Stags, who sit second in the table, find themselves 42 points clear of third-place Colton Institute following Sunday’s demolition of New Rover.

The visitors were knocked over for just 108, Ben Holderness taking five of the wickets to fall, while Duncan McLeod grabbed three.

Chris Wademan then hit an unbeaten half-century to guide ‘Shaw to a nine-wicket success inside 23 overs.

Twenty-four hours earlier, they had blown second-from-bottom Bardsey away for just 90, George Stephens, Scott Irvine and Ben Holderness claiming three scalps apiece.

Wademan was again the top-scorer in Shaw’s run-chase, hitting 44 as they raced to 94/2 in 17.2 overs.

Seventh-placed Follifoot routed Guiseley, bowling them out for the meagre total of 80, thanks in part to Callum McLean’s haul of 5-37.

Earlier, opener Hector Bowerman had hit 50 of the Bulls’ 173 all out.

In the Premier Division, defending champions Collingham & Linton lost again having been dismissed on 140 by North Leeds.

Tom Franklin hit 43, but despite three wickets for Toby Jacklin, the hosts eased to 144/4 in response.

Rock-bottom Bilton suffered a nine-wicket defeat at home to Steeton.

Michael Rawlins (103 not out) weighed in with a superb century, while Jamie Bryant added 49 in a score of 213/7, however the away team made light work of overhauling it.