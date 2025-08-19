Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC record first win in four games

Miles Buller played an important innings for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Adrian Murray

Beckwithshaw CC recorded a first win in four Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division matches when they overcame Saltaire.

The Stags did not get off to the best of starts on Saturday afternoon as both of their opening batsmen were dismissed for ducks, but they recovered to post a hefty total of 293 all out in 50 overs.

Miles Buller (86) led the way, while captain Chris Wademan (62) and Pete Hotchkiss (52) also hit half-centuries.

Wademan then completed a superb afternoon’s work by snapping up 6-51 to help restrict Saltaire to 266/9.

That result leaves ‘Shaw ninth in the table, two places behind Collingham & Linton, who beat Addingham by six wickets.

Charlie Swallow shone for the visitors, bagging 5-35 alongside Toby Jacklin (3-14) as the home side were bowled out for only 108.

Leo Johnson (54) then steered Collingham to 109/4 in 21.1 overs in reply.

Bilton pulled 18 points clear at the top of Division One courtesy of their nine-wicket demolition of New Rover.

Sam Dale (5-36) and skipper Heptinstall (3-37) combined to send the away team packing for 138 before opener Rob Taylor struck 77 not out to guide the league leaders to 139/1 inside 22 overs.

Rock-bottom Follifoot’s relegation was confirmed after they were routed at home by second-from-bottom Guiseley.

The Bulls suffered a 14th loss of the season after being blown away for just 66, and their visitors required just 11.3 overs to wrap up a nine-wicket victory.

Eighth-placed Bardsey were dismissed on 105 chasing Kirkstall Educational’s 235 all out.

Aedan Williams impressed in a losing cause, helping himself to a haul of 5-57.