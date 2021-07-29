Oliver Hebblethwaite couldn't save Beckwithshaw CC from defeat to Otley. Picture: Gerard Binks

Ben Holderness’ men had won six on the bounce heading into what was a crunch clash at the Stag Den, but were dismissed for 171 and were not able to defend that total.

Oliver Hebblethwaite led the way with a knock of 71, while Oliver Hotchkiss chipped in with 36.

Joe Holderness then snapped up three Otley wickets, however the visitors eventually progressed to 173/6 in the 42nd over, leapfrogging 'Shaw in the league table to leave them third.

Having suffered back-to-back losses in their previous two outings, sixth-placed Bilton got back to winning ways when they entertained Olicanian.

Ryan Bradshaw (63) hit a half-century in a first innings effort of 196/8.

Russell Robshaw assumed centre stage after Olicanian came out to bat, helping himself to 4-37 as the away side were blown away for only 95.

Luke Jarvis, Tuseif Arshad and Awais Ejaz all bagged a brace of wickets apiece.

Collingham & Linton triumphed for the second weekend in succession, beating Ilkley by a 32-run margin.

Steve James contributed 63 of the home total of 175 all out, Adam Weatherill adding 26.

Charlie Swallow and Jack Burke then knocked over three Ilkley batsmen each, helping to get rid of the visitors on 143.

Follifoot’s inconsistent run continued in Division Two, where they were turned over by Pool.

Nat Cutts made 39 but received little by way of support as Nick Robinson’s team were bowled out with the scoreboard reading just 136.

A haul of 4-35 for Alex Fox combined with Istikhar Hussain’s 4-44 took the Bulls to the verge of victory, however Pool managed to finish the job with a single wicket in hand.

Bardsey’s batsmen performed much better at home to Tong Park Esholt, though they also ended up losing by one wicket.

Tom Clayton (66),Eddie Clayton(57), Mohammed Altaf (53) and Tom Franklin (33 not out) impressed as the hosts racked up 281/6 in 50 overs.