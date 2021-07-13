Joe Holderness top-scored for Beckwithshaw CC as they made it five wins on the bounce. Picture: Steve Riding

Ben Holderness' men moved to within 22 points of top spot after bowling their visitors out for just 145 at the Stag Den.

Holderness himself shone with the ball, bagging 4-29 before Scott Irvine (4-16) mopped up the Leeds tail.

Earlier, Joe Holderness (57), Ben Holderness (47), Oliver Hebblethwaite (38) and Alex Morrell (33) all batted well as 'Shaw put 248/7 on the board in their 50 overs.

That result lifts the Killinghall Road outfit into third position, one place above local rivals Bilton, who suffered a first loss in three at home to Ilkley.

Having won the toss and elected to have a bat, the hosts were dismissed with only 122 runs to their name, Cameron Martin (38) their leading light.

Tuseif Arshad did his very best to drag his team back into the contest, producing a 12-over spell that saw him knock over three visiting batsmen at a cost of just 16 runs, but in the end his efforts proved to be in vain as Ilkley reached 124/5 in the 41st over.

Collingham & Linton were routed by top-of-the-table Saltaire.

Jonny Haslem's knock of 31 was the only innings of any note in the away side's 105 all out.

The league leaders then eased past their target with eight wickets in hand.

In Division Two, Follifoot went down by six wickets at home to Colton Institute.

Opening batsman Paul Angove struck 43 at the top of the order, but received little by way of support as the Bulls were sent on their way for 159.

Josh Cutts and Istikhar Hussain effected a couple of dismissals apiece when Colton took their turn at the crease, however the pair couldn't prevent the hosts from completing a routine win inside 21 overs.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Bardsey overhauled Steeton's first-innings score of 193/9 to record a four-wicket success.

Amjad Ali was the pick of the home bowlers, ending the afternoon with four scalps.