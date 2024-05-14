Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC go big in rout of Bolton Villas CC
Ross Sedgley (82), Chris Wademan (73) and Peter Hotchkiss (50) all struck half-centuries as the Stags compiled a hefty 309/9 in 50 overs.
Duncan McLeod then took five wickets to help knock Bolton over just 121.
Follifoot are still searching for their first win of the new season after they went down by 65 runs at home to Ilkley.
Pete Hardisty claimed 3-36 as the visitors made their way to 213 all out, but the Bulls failed to progress any further than 148 all out in reply.
Hector Bowerman did his bit, weighing in with a fine 55 at the top of the order, but received little by way of meaningful support.
Collingham & Linton demolished Horsforth Hall Park as they chalked up back-to-back victories in the Premier Division.
The defending champions were beaten on the opening weekend of the season, but have responded well and were in devastating form on Saturday.
Charlie Swallow (79) and Leo Johnson (66) shone with the willow in hand, leading the hosts to 236/7 in 50 overs.
Adam Wetherall (5-24) and Swallow (3-16) then set about ripping Horsforth apart, sending them on their way back to the pavilion with just 47 runs to their name.
Bilton suffered a second defeat in two outings this term after they were bowled out for only 149 by Pool.
Jamie Bryant hit 61 and Sam Dale added 33 but it took the home side just 17.2 overs to complete their run-chase, for the loss of two wickets.
