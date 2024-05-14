Ross Sedgley was one of three players to make a half-century as Beckwithshaw CC thrashed Bolton Villas. Picture: Gerard Binks

Beckwithshaw CC went big as they thrashed Bilton Villas to record their second success in as many matches in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League.

Ross Sedgley (82), Chris Wademan (73) and Peter Hotchkiss (50) all struck half-centuries as the Stags compiled a hefty 309/9 in 50 overs.

Duncan McLeod then took five wickets to help knock Bolton over just 121.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follifoot are still searching for their first win of the new season after they went down by 65 runs at home to Ilkley.

Pete Hardisty claimed 3-36 as the visitors made their way to 213 all out, but the Bulls failed to progress any further than 148 all out in reply.

Hector Bowerman did his bit, weighing in with a fine 55 at the top of the order, but received little by way of meaningful support.

Collingham & Linton demolished Horsforth Hall Park as they chalked up back-to-back victories in the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defending champions were beaten on the opening weekend of the season, but have responded well and were in devastating form on Saturday.

Charlie Swallow (79) and Leo Johnson (66) shone with the willow in hand, leading the hosts to 236/7 in 50 overs.

Adam Wetherall (5-24) and Swallow (3-16) then set about ripping Horsforth apart, sending them on their way back to the pavilion with just 47 runs to their name.

Bilton suffered a second defeat in two outings this term after they were bowled out for only 149 by Pool.