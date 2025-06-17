Ben Holderness helped Beckwithshaw CC to victory over North Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding

Beckwithshaw CC cruised to a first win in three attempts when they got the better of North Leeds in the Airedale & Wharfedale Premier Division.

Four wickets apiece for Oliver Hebblethwaite and Lewis Hughes helped knock the home side over for just 154.

Ben Holderness (67 not out) and Hebblethwaite (47) then combined to steer the Stags to a seven-wicket success inside 24 overs.

Saturday's result leaves 'Shaw ninth in the table, where they sit three places behind Collingham & Linton.

But, the 2023 champions' inconsistent start to the season continued as they suffered a 73-run reverse at the hands of Horsforth Hall Park.

Toby Jacklin captured three of the wickets to fall as the visitors posted 255/7 from their 50 overs.

Jack Harrison (58) and Jonathan Haslem (39) contributed at the top of the order when Collingham replied, though things tailed off from there and they were all out for 182 in the end.

Unbeaten Bilton continue to lead the way in Division One and recorded a seventh victory in eight matches, on the road at Rawdon.

Sam Dale bowled superbly to return figures of 6-29, while skipper Ryan Heptinstall claimed 3-28 as the hosts were dismissed on 149.

Bilton did not have things all their own way when they replied, however they made it to 151/6 in the 29th over, Tyson Windus (60) again weighing in.

That win keeps Heptinstall and his troops a point clear at the summit.

At the opposite end of the division, rock-bottom Follifoot were beaten once again and now find themselves 48 points adrift in last place.

Tom Stewart struck 35, but the Bulls were bowled out for just 101 and opponents New Rover were able to overhaul that score in 16 overs without losing even a single wicket.

Bardsey went down by 102 runs at Guiseley as they attempted to chase down a huge first-innings total of 315/5.

Sameer Manjrekar took four scalps for the visitors, then made 43 with the bat, though his efforts ultimately proved to be in vain.