Ross Sedgley helped Beckwithshaw CC to victory over Harden. Picture: Gerard Binks

Beckwithshaw CC find themselves potentially just one more win away from sealing their return to the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division.

The Stags routed rock-bottom Harden on Saturday, a result which leaves them 36 points clear of third-placed Ilkley in Division One’s second automatic promotion berth.

Ben Holderness continued his impressive recent form, snapping up 5-11 alongside Oliver Hebblethwaite, who bagged 4-31 as the visitors were skittled for just 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opener Ross Sedgley then hit 39 not out to guide ‘Shaw to a nine-wicket triumph inside 14 overs.

Fifth-placed Follifoot went down by 76 runs when they entertained top-of-the-table Addingham.

Nat Cutts and Callum McLean both took three wickets apiece but couldn’t prevent the title favourites from racking up 323/8 in 50 overs.

Isaac Mapima top-scored with 78 for the Bulls, however their reply failed to progress any further than 247.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-from-bottom Bardsey missed the chance to escape the drop zone after they were bowled out for 164 by Bolton Villas.

Earlier, Waqas Rasheed had claimed 4-45 and Sameer Manjrekar 3-42 as the hosts put 211 on the board.

In the Premier Division, already-relegated Bilton lost by nine wickets at Tong Park Esholt.

Jamie Bryant and Sam Dale both made knocks of 37, but the basement boys were all out for just 116.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Collingham & Linton thrashed Pool having posted 236/9, thanks largely to half-centuries by Jonty Gillingham (55 not out) and Toby Jacklin (51).

Adam Wetherall then scooped 4-30 as the home team were dispatched with only 83 runs to their name.